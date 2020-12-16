Dale D. Ingalls

OPAL | Dale D. Ingalls, lifelong Opal area rancher, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Dale will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife, Marie (Jensen) Ingalls; daughter, Delane Ingalls (Dan) Vanada; grandchildren, Kelsi, Aaron, and Kirstin Vanada, Samantha Nield, and Kealy Branson; great-grandchildren; brother, Hugh Ingalls; sisters, Mable Stomprud, Elaine Rowett, and Virginia Brandt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie (Vig) Ingalls, and son, Duane Dale Ingalls.

Private family burial will be held at the Opal Cemetery.

