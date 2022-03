Dale O'Connell

KADOKA | Dale O'Connell, 78, died June 2, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the auditorium. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip