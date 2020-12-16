Daniel D. Carsten

LEAD | On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 Daniel D. Carsten, born Oct. 13, 1962 from Lead, passed away at home surrounded by family from a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Dan had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that would instantly ignite anyone around him, and multiple stories for every occasion. His reach stretched much farther than the Black Hills and will resonate for years to come.

Dan is survived by his wife, Joyce Carsten of Lead; daughter, Ashley De La Mater (Cody) of Colorado; son, Michael Kirkpatrick (Kayla)of Texas; son, Matthew Stueve of Nebraska; goddaughter, Tiffany Mullaney (Skyler) of Spearfish; sister, Vicky Barrett (Terry) of Spearfish; brother, Randy Carsten (Carletta) of Helena, MT; brother, Tom Carsten (Narcell) of Rapid City; sister, Charlene Maynard (Michael) of Sturgis; brother-in-law, Reggie Mack of Lead; as well as his cherished nieces, nephews and cousins and hundreds of friends that he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Lucene Carsten and sister, Julie Mack.

Due to COVID, there will be a Celebration of Life next summer. There is a medical donation account on his behalf at Wells Fargo, Dan Carsten Medical Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel.

