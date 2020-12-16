Menu
Daniel D. Carsten
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lead - Deadwood Memorial Chapel - Lead
80 Dunmire Dr.
Lead, SD

Daniel D. Carsten

LEAD | On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 Daniel D. Carsten, born Oct. 13, 1962 from Lead, passed away at home surrounded by family from a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Dan had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that would instantly ignite anyone around him, and multiple stories for every occasion. His reach stretched much farther than the Black Hills and will resonate for years to come.

Dan is survived by his wife, Joyce Carsten of Lead; daughter, Ashley De La Mater (Cody) of Colorado; son, Michael Kirkpatrick (Kayla)of Texas; son, Matthew Stueve of Nebraska; goddaughter, Tiffany Mullaney (Skyler) of Spearfish; sister, Vicky Barrett (Terry) of Spearfish; brother, Randy Carsten (Carletta) of Helena, MT; brother, Tom Carsten (Narcell) of Rapid City; sister, Charlene Maynard (Michael) of Sturgis; brother-in-law, Reggie Mack of Lead; as well as his cherished nieces, nephews and cousins and hundreds of friends that he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Lucene Carsten and sister, Julie Mack.

Due to COVID, there will be a Celebration of Life next summer. There is a medical donation account on his behalf at Wells Fargo, Dan Carsten Medical Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lead - Deadwood Memorial Chapel - Lead
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just now learned about this. Sad to hear. We always took the cruise during cool Deadwood nights that took us to carstens cottages for your great lunch. Thanks for all the years of fun.
Vernon hehn
June 20, 2021
It was a truly sad day when we heard of the passing of Dan. He was truly a great guy and a wonderful person to have working and volunteering in our community. His smile will be missed but his memory and thoughtfulness will always be remembered. He left us much too soon. Our condolences to Joyce and to his family. Grace to all.
mark and rose speirs
December 17, 2020
Blessed to have known Dan. May he Rest In Peace.
Karen & Jami Rohrbach
Friend
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Dan. HE was a great guy. The Carsten family were such good friends and now to lose two so close together. MAY you find peace and comfort,
LAVAE DUNN
December 16, 2020
