Daniel Howard "Dan" Fletcher
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Daniel "Dan" Howard Fletcher

RAPID CITY | Daniel "Dan" Howard Fletcher passed away in his home Sunday, December 26th 2021 at the age of 65. Daniel was born on October 5, 1956 in Burlington County, New Jersey to Thomas and Ruth.

He is preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher and his mother Ruth Jean (Cummins) Mueller.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Howard Fletcher of Sartell, MN, a brother Timothy James Fletcher (Marjorie) of Palm Harbor, FL, Ruthann Cummins Fletcher (Jeffrey) of Swanville, MN, his sons Joshua Daniel Fletcher (Norika) and Thomas Milton Fletcher (Alonna) both of Rapid City. He is also survived by five grandchildren who loved him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on January 3rd, 2022 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution of your choice in his name.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this. Danny was an amazing, kind and humble soul. May he dance with the angels until we meet in heaven. Sending his family hugs love and prayers.
Kathy Wiirre (Fletcher)
Family
December 30, 2021
