Menu
Search
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Johnston

Daniel 'Dan' Johnston

RAPID CITY | It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Daniel "Dan" Johnston, which occurred on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Beloved husband of Mary Johnston (1949-2015), father of Michelle Wendel, Saboin Vifquain and Michael Johnston, and grandfather of Rhys, Joseph, Danny, Caylin, Oakley and Benjamin; brother, family and friend to many.

All those who knew and loved Dan are invited to a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be available on their website.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Dan's grandchildren at BankWest under "Dan Johnston Memorial Fund" and will go towards helping further their education.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.