Daniel Vito Rasmussen

CHADRON, NE | A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel Vito Rasmussen of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska. A wake service will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM also at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.

Daniel Vito Rasmussen was born February 10, 2008 in Chadron, Nebraska to Dwight and Catherine (Sutera) Rasmussen. He joined sisters Kristin Lynn and Lauren Fia. He passed away January 1, 2022 in Chadron, Nebraska.

Daniel was an 8th grader at Chadron Middle School. He played football and baseball and was a track athlete, but since age 5 he was a wrestler.

Daniel was an easy-going boy who easily made friends. In addition to sports, he liked to drive 4-wheelers, fish, hunt, and build a multitude of projects.

He is survived by his parents, Dwight and Catherine (Sutera) Rasmussen, and sisters Kristin Lynn and Lauren Fia. He is also survived by his uncle Stuart (Julie) Rasmussen and cousins Elin Burgess, Aaron Rasmussen, Cynthia Rasmussen, and Erika Gaswick. He is also survived by his beagle Mya and black lab Kona.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Shirley Rasmussen and Vito and Lucille Sutera, and uncle Stephen Sutera.