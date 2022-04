Daniel Schmidt

NORRIS, SD | Daniel Schmidt, age 69, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the White River Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m -12:45 p.m. CST Monday, January 17, 2022 at St. Johns Lutheran Church south of Norris.

Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. CST Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Schmidt Family Cemetery north of St. Johns Lutheran Church. The family invites everybody to bring their own lawn chair.

