Daniel F. Sherrill
1976 - 2020
BORN
1976
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Daniel F. Sherrill

SUMMERSET | Daniel Finn Sherrill, 44, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, after battling a short illness. A private family service will be held and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

Dan was born on Nov. 27, 1976, in Rapid City, and was adopted by Marv and A.J. Sherrill when he was a month old. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1995 and attended BHSU, graduating in 2000. He earned his Master's in Physical Education Pedagogy from Mankato State in 2011.

Dan was a friend to everyone, a talented musician, the best teacher and coach, and most importantly, an amazing husband and father.

Dan is survived by his wife, Teresa, and children Abby and Sam of Summerset; parents, Marv and AJ Sherrill of Watertown; brother, Tim (Jenny) and children Mark and Adam of Noblesville, IN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Greg and Peggy Fried of Bison; brother-in-law, Chris Fried (Mary) and children Noah, Ellie, Simon and Peter of Mobridge; brother-in-law, Scott Fried of Sioux Falls; several aunts and uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Several years ago, Dan connected with his biological family and they became a very important part of his life. He is also survived by Beverly, Jordan, Mike, Tawni, Miriah, Rheanna, Blye, Milo, Bello and Adara.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnfinn and Ruth Stene and E.T. Marvin and Jackie Sherrill and special neighbors, Maurie and Cotty Holdridge.

His online tribute page with service video is at: https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituaryan-sherrill


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 22, 2020
