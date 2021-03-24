Darlene A. Borzenski

RAPID CITY | Darlene A. Borzenski, 92, died into the Lord's Arms on March 23, 2021.

She was born March 3, 1929 at Haley, ND, the daughter of Harry and Margie (Crawford) Schaaf. She grew up on the family farm south of Rhame, ND. Darlene received her Primary education at Langberg, a country school, and later graduated from Bowman High School. She graduated from Black Hills State University with a teaching degree. Darlene taught four years in North Dakota and 33 years in Rapid City Public Schools. Her teaching years were at Ellsworth Elementary, Upper Rapid School, South Canyon Elementary and Pinedale Elementary School. Darlene loved teaching and touched the lives of many children.

Darlene was teaching in ND when she came to Rapid City on a shopping trip. On this trip she met her future husband, Thomas Borzenski Jr. Tom was in the Army Air Force stationed at Ellsworth. He spotted Darlene through a shop window and told his buddy he was going to marry that girl. Tom and his buddy spent the day following Darlene and her girlfriend from shop to shop, trying to catch her eye. It wasn't long when Tom showed up on the family farm and started courting her. Tom was from New Haven, Connecticut. Darlene's country charm and Tom's big city pizazz complemented each other.

Tom and Darlene were married June 2, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. To this union two children were born, James Thomas and Debra Lynn.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margie Schaaf; her husband, Thomas Borzenski Jr.; grandson, James Travis Borzenski; son, James Thomas Borzenski; brother, Myron Schaaf; sister, Marjorie Harry; infant sister, Beverly Schaaf; and sister, Muriel Stewart.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Debi (Daniel) Minkel; daughter-in-law, Marci Borzenski; grandchildren: Sean Minkel, Andrea Minkel, Russel Borzenski, Amy Borzenski, Carisa (Steve) Holtz; great-grandchildren: Kailee Nisen, Logan Nisen, McKyla Larsen, Harley (Curtis) Gieser, Bailee (Dylan) Dalton, Kaden Borzenski, Natasha Borzenski, Travis Austin Borzenski; and great-great-grandchildren: Nixon Larsen, Kacey Dalton, and Declan Gieser. In addition Darlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Goldie Schaaf; nieces and nephews: Wade (Janet) Schaaf, Melody (Dean) Pearson, Ronda (Richard) Curtis, Robert Linderman, Roxine (Travis) Leighton, Gerard (Deb) Ruocco, Ronnie (Kris) Ruocco, Debi (Brian) Chenette; and many dear friends.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time. To avoid confusion, please note Darlene's sister, Marjorie Harry's visitation will be at the same time. Private interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

Darlene's chosen memorial is Habitat for Humanity.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to the residents and staff at Peaceful Pines.

Darlene's online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com

A recording of the service will be placed on her page after services.