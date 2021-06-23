Darlene M. Huettl

GOODYEAR, Ariz. | Darlene M. "Dar" Huettl, 80, died peacefully on June 13, 2021 in Goodyear,

after a long hard fight with multiple cancers and illnesses.

Darlene was born on Oct. 2, 1940 in Fulda, MN, to William and Matilda Greenhoff. They moved to South Dakota when she was young and this is where she spent the majority of her life as a resident.

Darlene graduated from Eagan High School in 1958.

On Nov. 30, 1958, in Flandreau, SD, Darlene married Cletus Huettl of Madison, SD. They lived in Madison and Lake Madison until 1965, when they moved to Rapid

City, SD. They made their home and raised their children in Rapid City until September 2014, when they moved to Rio Rancho, NM, to be closer to family.

Darlene worked a few various jobs while raising her family but found her passion when she started a long tenure at the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Darlene worked her way through the ranks over the years and met many dear friends and colleagues through her various experiences. Her family was extremely proud

of her when she attained the position of Executive Director.

A strong, iindependent, gentle woman who could make her own way in the world, with an

adventurous spirit towards travel and a faith that never faltered made Darlene a wonderful inspiration for all whose paths crossed with her.

In addition to her work, Darlene was involved in may clubs, always looking forward to the next time

to see her friends. To state it simply, she knew how to have fun! Darlene's infectious smile and beautiful laugh was contagious. She was known as Grandma

to many with big open arms and accepting of all. Darlene was always ready for the next adventure and retirement that included yearly trips with family and friends.

Darlene had many amazing talents, including quilting, crafting, crocheting, and sewing – she made it all look so easy.

"Hakuna Matata" held a special place in Darlene's heart as it bonded her cancer journey with her Granddaughter's MS

diagnosis and journey they shared together over the last few years. Sadly, Darlene's bucket list was longer than her time God gave her.

"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear."

Until we meet again, Hakuna

Matata.

Darlene is survived by son, Ric (Kim) Huettl, Cypress, CA, and daughter, Theresa (Greg) Doney of Goodyear, AZ. Grandchildren, Austin Huettl of Austin, TX, Haley

Huettl of Miami, FL, Emily (Luke) Peoples of Augusta, GA, Kiki Huettl of Missoula, MT, Sarah Doney of Rio Rancho, NM and Bryce Huettl of Cypress, CA. Darlene was excited and looking forward to her first great-grandson arriving in September 2021, Noah Peoples. Grateful to have shared her life are many cousins, nieces and nephews including her lifetime best friend, Carol Beck of Madison, SD.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Darlene and Clete Huettl from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at the American Legion Post 22, 818 E Saint Patrick St., Rapid City, SD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Silver City Volunteer Fire Department at 100 Sherman Street, Silver City, SD 57702 or

Storybook Island at PO Box 9196, Rapid City, SD 57709.