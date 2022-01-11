Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrell D. Fiedler
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Darrell D. Fiedler

BOX ELDER | Darrell D. Fiedler, 77, died on December 27, 2021.

Kirk Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Red was a man that truly cared about people. A gentle soul that gave everything he had to help others. He was sincere when he asked how you were and if there was anything you needed. He will always be remembered as a giving, caring person. A true friend!
Kaye
Friend
February 15, 2022
This man was so much to so many. Vietnam Veteran truck driver over 50 years touched many people's lives. A real man..kind to everyone helped whoever whenever he.could..a True Friend.
Tom Henry
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results