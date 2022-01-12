Daryl Gene Dressler

RAPID CITY | Daryl Gene Dressler, age 73, passed away January 4, 2022 in Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home in Rapid City, SD peacefully with Cory and Doris by his side. Daryl was born on December 8, 1948, son of Delbert and Geneva Dressler.

Celebration of Life for Daryl will be January 23, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 with a prayer service at 2:30 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Watertown, MN with Pastor Morris officiating. Private inurnment following at the Church of God Cemetery of Lester Prairie. Urn bearer is his son Cory.

After graduating from Leste Prairie High School, Daryl joined the Air Force. He was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base where he was from 1967-1973. In 1969 he was made sergeant. After that he was in the Civil Service for another 20 years. Following his years in the service, he opened Logan's Clutch and Gear.

Daryl always had the need for speed. He loved racing motorcycles, cars and even did Baja racing. He also sold parts to other racers as the owner of Racers Plus at Black Hills Speedway. Daryl always had the answer "WHATEVER" or "WHENEVER" when you asked him a question. He got tired of always saying it so he had one of the words tattooed on the side of each hand, and we were shown those a lot. Daryl was one that could never pass up a garage sale or auction. Daryl enjoyed all kinds of hunting over his lifetime, but really enjoyed pheasant hunting, with his loving dog Max by his side. Daryl could build and fix almost anything and he was a wealth of knowledge for anything dealing with carpentry or mechanical. In recent years, he took up rock hunting. Ruth and he loved exploring the area together.

Daryl was preceded in death by loving parents, Delbert and Geneva Dressler.

Daryl is survived by his loving family: special friend: Ruth Keatley: daughter: Jennifer (Larry) Hagen of Kodiak, AK and son: Cory Dressler of Black Hawk, SD. Granddaughters: Morgan Hagen and Isabella and Emersyn Dressler. Sisters and brothers: Barbara (Keith) Spomer of Mayer, MN, David (Kimberly) Dressler of Lester Prairie, MN, Dean (Michelle) Dressler of Kissimmee, FL, and Beatrice (Lonnie) Hecksel ofMayer, MN. Aunt and Uncle, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.