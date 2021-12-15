Daryl G. (Sparky) Harshfield

CHADRON, NE | Daryl G. (Sparky) Harshfield, 79, was born Jan. 7, 1942, in Chadron, NE, and passed away Nov. 30, 2021, at Chadron Community Hospital. Daryl was the son of George and Dorothy Harshfield.

Daryl spent his childhood in Chadron and was a member of the Class of 1959. He joined the Navy at 17. He was a long haul driver for many years and especially liked his runs to Vermont where he always came home with "Ben & Jerry's" ice cream. He retired in 2003 to help care for his mother.

Daryl always had a love for animals and was never without a dog for very long. His last loyal companion was Maya. He also raised parakeets for a number of years.

Daryl had a love of motorcycles and camping, which he enjoyed many years as a snow bird in Arizona. During his travels he made many lasting friendships. He never knew a stranger.

Daryl is survived by his sister Sandra (Sandi) Richardson of Chadron, his son Daryl G. Harshfield of Broomfield, Colo., and daughter Darlene G. Benoit of Westminster, Colo. He has four grandsons, and nieces and nephews. As a brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend he will be greatly missed.

As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life with family and friends will take place in Colorado at a later date.