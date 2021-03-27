Dave King

VANCOUVER, Wash. | Dave King passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Manor Care Health Services receiving hospice care after chronic health issues related to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

David was born to Mary Katherine (Martindale) King and John Rene King on Dec. 20, 1944 in Hays, Kansas. David, the oldest of four, had three brothers, John (Bonnie) King of Sundance, WY, Richard (Susan) King of Morrison, CO, and Christopher (Caroline) King of Tucson, AZ. Due to his family's service in the Air Force, David grew up traveling extensively. He attended four colleges, three high schools, three middle schools and eight elementary schools.

Dave served in the South Dakota National Guard and was a first responder to the 1972 Rapid City flood. David attended Black Hills State University, where he met and later wed Judith Kennedy. From that union two children were born, David R. King (Simera) of Tallahassee FL, and Angela R. King (Michael Trump) of Rapid City, SD.

David was a gifted salesman. At 16 and competing against adults in a nationwide sales competition, he won first place for most sales and received a trip to Rio De Janeiro. David was an entrepreneur and operated businesses providing insurance and real estate for his clients. As a professional, he continued to win awards, recognition and trips for his sales and productivity. David was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast, who had a spirit of adventure. David was proud to have an amateur NASCAR race day record at the Palm Beach International Raceway; another trip he won for his salesmanship.

As an adult, David enjoyed living in the communities of Lead, SD, Cheyenne, WY, Battleground, WA, and Vancouver, WA.

David is survived by his children; brothers; and two grandchildren, Zach King and Cady King Trump.

A private funeral will be held in light of the pandemic.

Memorials can be made to your local hospice organization.