David Leonard Cahill

PIERRE - David Leonard Cahill, 81, of Pierre, passed away on April 16, 2022 at Avera St. Mary's in Pierre.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD. Graveside services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Kimball, SD, with a luncheon to follow at the Kimball Senior Center.

In case of inclement weather, meet at the Senior Center at 10:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Remaining to cherish David's memory are spouse, Roberta, Pierre, SD; son, Daniel, Tucson, AZ; sister, Nancy (Robert) Koranda family of Kimball, SD and Tuscaloosa, AL. He is also survived by many cousins and their families: Mary Jane (Earl) Drey; Pat (Jerry) Hoffman; Betty Cool; Joanne Heetland; Lois Dvorak; Darwin Jones, Jim Jones, Liz Parce, Mike Grambihler; Bridget Jones; Jerry Jones; in-laws: Ellen (Paul) Badmoccasin family, Larry Haukaas (Debby) family, Thurlow Haukass (Estelle) family, and Harley (Laurie) Haukaas family.