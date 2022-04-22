Menu
David Leonard Cahill
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
439 South Pierre Street
Pierre, SD
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 22 2022
4:00p.m.
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
David Leonard Cahill

PIERRE - David Leonard Cahill, 81, of Pierre, passed away on April 16, 2022 at Avera St. Mary's in Pierre.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD. Graveside services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Kimball, SD, with a luncheon to follow at the Kimball Senior Center.

In case of inclement weather, meet at the Senior Center at 10:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Remaining to cherish David's memory are spouse, Roberta, Pierre, SD; son, Daniel, Tucson, AZ; sister, Nancy (Robert) Koranda family of Kimball, SD and Tuscaloosa, AL. He is also survived by many cousins and their families: Mary Jane (Earl) Drey; Pat (Jerry) Hoffman; Betty Cool; Joanne Heetland; Lois Dvorak; Darwin Jones, Jim Jones, Liz Parce, Mike Grambihler; Bridget Jones; Jerry Jones; in-laws: Ellen (Paul) Badmoccasin family, Larry Haukaas (Debby) family, Thurlow Haukass (Estelle) family, and Harley (Laurie) Haukaas family.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
439 South Pierre Street , Pierre, SD
Apr
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret's Cemetery
Kimball, SD
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
