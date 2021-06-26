David J. DeYoe

SAN RAMON, Calif. | On June 17, 2021 – the day before his 46th birthday – David James DeYoe died tragically in the ocean at a Watsonville beach.

David was born in Rapid City, SD on June 18, 1975 to John and Karen DeYoe. He attended Meadowbrook Elementary, West Jr. High, and Stevens High School. He received his degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Iowa State University in 1996. He received his MBA from HAAS School of Business at UC Berkeley. He spent a career doing pretty much everything possible in the financial technology space (before Fintech had its own category), his last position as SVP of Marketing and Data Science at Card.com. On June 8, 2002 David married Judy Choi of Camarillo, CA. They had two sons, Evan (15) and Asher (13).

David was smart - he always had a process to follow to come up with a solution to the most intractable problems. He was compassionate. He was stoic. He always had a joke or a sly funny comment to lighten the mood.

And he absolutely loved his family. He was completely devoted to Judy and her family and he cherished his boys. They will never forget the projects he worked on with them, the backpacking adventures, the ski days, the trips through national parks, the homework help. There was nothing he would not do for any of them.

David was a perfectionist. After he hired someone to repair a backyard fence and it was off by 1/8 inch in 2005, he decided he would never hire a contractor to do something he could do better himself – even if his doing it required classes and six additional months. He went on to install a furnace himself, remodel multiple bathrooms and two kitchens (down to the studs), cantilever an additional room in his house, and build a great room. As luck would have it, he left a couple large half-finished projects – an outdoor kitchen and a deck around a new hot tub – that are unlikely to be completed to his standards by assorted well-intentioned family members.

Growing up, he was the sort of kid who had to make the mistake himself to learn a lesson. He was warned to not play with sharp things on the water bed – POP! A friend told him not to stick his tongue on a pole in freezing weather. The first time he tested the theory, he ended up with a bloody tongue. Then he did it four more times on different materials to test the theory's voracity. When he was about 7, he was playing with the cigarette lighter in the door of his parent's 1977 Buick Electra (after being told it was hot and would burn him) when the rest of his family smelled flesh burning. He never made a sound.

The one thing you had to get used to with David is that he wasn't on time for anything. If the movie started at 7:30, you learned to tell him it was 6:30. If his soccer game started at 9, he will have missed warm-ups and he would be lacing his shoes up at 9:01. He treated most start times and deadlines as if they just didn't apply to him. No one besides his mom and older brother seemed to mind.

David touched so many lives. He coached soccer with the same passion that he played it, and devoted time to building a strong and vibrant local soccer community. He volunteered on a suicide prevention hotline. He worked with autistic children. He was always there to explain a difficult concept or simply lend a patient ear to a friend.

David is survived by his father, John; his mother, Karen; his wife, Judy; his sons, Evan and Asher; his brother, Jonathan (Kate); his nephew, Eli; his niece, Annie; a couple dozen aunts and uncles; and several hundred cousins.

The David DeYoe Memorial Fund and services information are available here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-david-deyoe-memorial-fund