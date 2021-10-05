David A. Gerdes

PIERRE, SD| David A. Gerdes was born in Aberdeen, SD on August 10, 1942 to Cyril, "Bud", and Lorraine (Boyle) Gerdes. He grew up in Lemmon, graduating in 1960. While in high school, he was an AFS Foreign Exchange Student to Turkey. Dave was a lieutenant in the South Dakota National Guard.

He graduated from Northern in 1965 and entered USD Law School. He was Managing Editor of the South Dakota Law Review and graduated with honors in 1968. While in law school, he met Karen Hassinger on a blind date to the Barrister's Ball. They were married on August 3rd 1968 in Aberdeen.

Dave practiced law for forty years. When he ended his career with May, Adam, Gerdes and Thompson, he had created a legacy of excellence.

Dave led a life of service and giving back to his community and state, using his experience and talents on behalf of the bar, the USD law school, and his church. He led the state bar of South Dakota serving as its President in 1992. He was on the Disciplinary Board and the Professionalism Committee, serving as Chairman of both. He spent many years on the board of the USD Law School Foundation, and was on several advisory committees for the 8th Circuit. He was a member of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, the Jackrabbit Bar Association, the American Judicature Society.

Dave enjoyed golf, his yellow Corvette, poker, hunting, and boating with his family. Dave was a private pilot with an instrument rating and was proud that Karen was a pilot also. He loved gadgets and technology and was often trying out his latest find.

Dave had a wonderful sense of humor. He also loved to travel. Whether by plane, train, or automobile, the family took many trips to visit friends, family or simply to create memories of new places, and adventures.

Dave's professional life was always balanced with family time. Often a work obligation would be combined with a family vacation. One of the most memorable was a trip to London for an ABA meeting. The family spent 3 weeks overseas visiting friends and exploring the many sites in London, Paris, Geneva, and Norway. Those memories are priceless.

He is survived by his wife Karen of Pierre, his son Jim (Gretchen) of Spearfish and daughter Amy (Mike) Thelen of Sioux Falls; brother Karl (Pam) Gerdes of Davis, CA, and his Norwegian AFS brother Bjorn (Sissel) Opjordsmoen. He is also survived by his three grand cats and one grand dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son John.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to Countryside Hospice and Memory Care, Pierre/Ft. Pierre Boys and Girls Club or First United Methodist Church.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, at Drifters in Ft. Pierre. Please join us in celebrating David's life.