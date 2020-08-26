David H. Grow

RAPID CITY | David Harrison Grow, 83, passed away Aug. 23, 2020 on his 62nd wedding anniversary at his home in Rapid City surrounded by his wife and family.

Dave was born April 24. 1937 in Rapid City, the eldest child of four to Richard and Doris Grow. Dave graduated high school in Iowa Falls and went on to attend South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, receiving a Master's in Electrical Engineering. He married Janice Whitaker in Rapid City in 1958. He served a brief period in the Army before going on to work for GE in Idaho Falls and Minneapolis.

Dave loved the Black Hills of SD. In 1961, they returned to Rapid City to manage Whitaker and Mattson, a HVAC and sheet metal shop. The business was sold in 1991 to begin a full time career teaching Electrical Engineering courses at SDSM&T. Dave retired from teaching in 2002.

Dave's passions were sports, restoring and touring historic cars, fishing, and hunting in the beautiful Black Hills. He was active in the Historical Auto Club of the BH and enjoyed supporting Little League and Pony Baseball.

Survivors include one brother, Garran (Sally) Grow of Mobile, AL; two sisters, Gay (Dave) Molchen of Hudson, OH, and Darla (Jack) Gilson of Fayetteville, GA; his wife, Janice of Rapid City; two sons, Jay Grow of Rapid City, and Jeff (Jenny) Grow of Newberg, OR; two daughters, Janna (Dan) Henrichs of Black Hawk, and Jodi (Reese) Kor of Piedmont; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris Grow.

Celebration of Life services will be held Oct. 6, 2020. More information will be published at that time.

If you would like to send a memorial gift, you can follow the link and instructions below to donate to the Grow Family Scholarship Fund through SDSMT:

1. Go online to https:/foundation.sdsmt.edu/givingonate-now. Enter "Grow Family Scholarship" in the My gift is for a university priority: pull down menu after you click on "Specify designation"

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.