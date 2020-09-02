Betty Surring

RAPID CITY | Betty Surring passed away peacefully early Monday morning in Rapid City where she was surrounded by family. A beloved mother, sister, grandmother and matriarch, Betty exemplified unconditional love. She was 93 years old.

Betty was born March 2, 1927 in Hettinger, ND to Earl Aaron and La Vera Grace Beeler. She grew up in trying times, and used the lessons learned from childhood and her faith in God to help her thrive throughout life and overcome many life difficulties. Betty's defining characteristic lay in her unwavering dedication to family - a commitment that would support her daughter and grandchildren as they coped with the deaths of Betty's daughter-in-law, husband and son. When several of her grandchildren had lost both of their parents, she stepped forward through her own grief to support and fulfill all of her family's needs. In some of the darkest times, she was, and always will be, a bright and guiding light for everyone.

Betty had a fun-loving nature that was impossible to forget and difficult to find anywhere else. Whether she was dancing, passing jokes around a family dinner, or poking fun at her neighbors, Betty was the one who always found a way to keep everyone smiling and made the best of any situation.

All who loved her dearly will remember her tenacity, grace, quirky humor, occasional orneriness, and undying love for family and friends. We also won't forget her incredible cookies and traditional Christmas dinners.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Wesley, son Clark, daughter-in-law Debbie, along with sisters Fern, Joyce, Ethel and Shirley Faye and brothers Wayne, Archie, Clifford and Clarence. Betty is survived by her brother Don Beeler, daughter Holly Bennett, and grandchildren Josh Surring, Tadd Surring, Stephanie Devine, Chase Bennett and Brett Bennett. All of these she touched and inspired deeply.

As we say goodbye for now to this incredible woman, we encourage all who knew her to remember how strongly she impacted their lives, and how we can use her example to live all of our lives to the fullest.

Due to the coronavirus there will be a close family service at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with all wearing masks. The burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. There will be a public Memorial Mass at a later date for all to attend.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.