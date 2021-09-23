Menu
David H. Henry
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

David H Henry

PIEDMONT, SD | David H Henry, age 59, of Piedmont, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born on May 3, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to David W. & Audrey (Hashberger) Henry.

David grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, and was a 1980 graduate of Fremont High School. He married his high eschool sweetheart, Lori Montgomery, on August 8, 1981, and the two celebrated their 40th anniversary in August 2021.

David enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on September 14, 1987. He retired in 2010. Afterwards, he earned a BS degree in Criminal Justice.

He was currently employed by the Pennington County Sheriff's Department in Rapid City.

David enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, camping, fishing, hunting, cooking, and riding his motorcycle to Sturgis rallies.

Not only did he have many accomplishments in his life, but he was also the greatest husband, father, son, grandfather, son-in-law, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jacob Henry (Alexis); daughters, Abbey Murnahan (Dylan) and Noni Henry; sister, Peggy Hammond (Terry); brother, Gregory Henry; mother-in-law, Connie Montgomery; grandchildren, Emma Henry, Liam Bryan, & Sylvana Murnahan; as well as many nieces & nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Memorials will go to the Wounded Warriors Project and the Black Hills Pregnancy Center.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at blackhillsfuneralhome.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave was a fantastic person to work with at Hinky Dinky! He will surely be missed. Our deepest sympathy to Lori and family. God bless!
Ron and Dorothy Clayton
Work
September 29, 2021
Deepest condolences to Lori and the entire Henry family. Know that God is beside you as you go through the loss of your husband/father during this very difficult time. Prayers for all of the Henry family right now.
Kim (Campbell) Gutsche
September 25, 2021
