David F. Hofer

BROOKINGS | David Fred Hofer, 96, previously of Huron and Rapid City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Brookings. David was born July 18, 1924, in Freeman, SD, to Anna and Jacob Hofer.

He enlisted in the United States Navy on Jan. 22, 1943 and worked as a Machinist Mate Third Class during WWII in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1945.

He married the love of his life, Lorine Minske on Sept. 24, 1947. He then went on to work for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad as a Engineer, where he worked until retirement. He was a proud, active member of the Shriners.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine; grandson, Kelly; great-grandson, Gunnar; brothers, Jacob, Johnny, Joe, and Paul Hofer; and two sons-in-law, Jon Flower and Robert Wakeman.

David is survived by his three children, Camilla Flower, DeeEtta Wakeman and David (Sue) Hofer, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation, with family present will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 4, at Kirk Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.