David Horton Jr.

RAPID CITY | David J. Horton Jr., 65, died June 11, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.