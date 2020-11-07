David L. Geary

HERMOSA | David Leroy Geary, 83, passed away Nov. 4, 2020.

David was born on March 28, 1937 to Benjamin and Gladys Geary in Deadwood, the youngest of three sons. Raised in Provo, David graduated from Provo High School in 1955. He then attended Black Hills Teacher's College where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education.

In 1957, he married Diane Matter and together they raised four children. David impacted the lives of many students as he taught PE, History, Drivers Ed, and DECA at Lead High School. As a businessman, David enriched the lives of others through Dakota Skateland, Rushmore Motel, and many other business ventures.

David was a respected family man and devout in his faith. He was also an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He passed down his love of hunting and stewardship of the land for generations to come.

He married Leonne Neely in 1999 and spent his golden years enjoying his ranch near Custer State Park.

David is survived by his loving family: his son, Doug Geary (Nancy); daughters, Deb Larson (Kevin), and Deanna Geary; his wife, Leonne Geary; step-daughters, Donna Coffing (Glenn), Wendy Weaver (Tim), Linda Bryant (Jerry), and Laura McVey (Mike); step-son, Doug Neely (Roberta); eight grandsons; one granddaughter; 13 great-grandchildren; 19 step-grandchildren; and 23 step-great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held.