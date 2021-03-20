Menu
1951 - 2021
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio | On Sunday, March 14, 2021, David Walter Larvie passed away at the age of 70. Dave was born on Feb. 16, 1951 in Long Valley, SD to Wallace and Lillian Larvie. Dave's wife of 17 years, Cindy Larvie, was by his side when he was released from the fog of dementia. Dave's body has been donated to the Ohio State University College of Medicine. Our primary goals for this donation are to further education and dementia research.

Dave and Cindy were married on June 28, 2003. Dave loved the outdoors and fishing. He enjoyed coaching youth boxing and volunteering at CAMP. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Larvie; four siblings; four children: Audie Larvie, Adriana (Billy) Holt, Sean Larvie, Natasa (Alvin) Bear Heals Jr.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Dave's memory can be made to the Native American Heritage Association, PO Box 512, Rapid City, SD 57709.

Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences to his family.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Home of Tom and Maria Phillips
1719 N, Columbus, OH
So sorry for your loss
Todd Barber
March 28, 2021
May your laughter rumble through the Heaven's... You are remembered...
Evelyn Gakin-Manwell
March 23, 2021
