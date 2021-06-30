David E. Morgan

PRINGLE | David Edward Morgan, 81, passed away June 28, 2021, at Monument Health Custer Hospital.

He was born on April 3, 1940, to Robert E. and Mildred R. (Dean) Morgan in Hot Springs. He completed grade school in Pringle and graduated in 1958 from Custer High School.

Dave married his high school sweetheart, Beverly L. Wheeler on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959, at the Community Church in Custer. To this union three sons were born, Bob, Terry and Don.

Dave started working at the family owned sawmill when he was in grade school and was actively working at the mill at the time of his death.

Dave loved to spend time with his family, especially hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He loved to play cards and loved a good poker game.

Dave was very active in the Pringle Community. He was a member of the Pringle United Methodist Church, was a lifetime member of the Pringle Volunteer Fire Department, was on the Board of the Custer-Fall River Regional Waste Management District for 20 years and he served on the Pringle Town Board for 50 years, first as a Trustee and then as the Town Clerk.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bev; sons, Bob (Denise), Terry (Laurie), and Don (Sharon); grandchildren, Bob Jr. (Teri), Chris, Josh (Cassandra), Amy (Tom), Camille, Ryan (Melanie), Lloyd (Heidi), and Lane; great-grandchildren, Trapper, Aniston, Remington, Rachel, Russel, Sydney, Riley, and Colton, (with a new arrival due in August).

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert James.

Dave will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, at the Pringle Cemetery, with John McKnight officiating.

Fellowship will follow at the Pringle Community/Fire Hall.

A memorial has been established for the Pringle Fire Department or Pringle United Methodist Church.

Services are under the direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.