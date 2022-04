David Howard Roberson

RAPID CITY - Closed casket visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

