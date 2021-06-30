Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David N. Slaughter
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

David N. Slaughter

MESA, Ariz. | David Noel Slaughter, 72, entered his spiritual journey on June 24, 2021, after a courageous struggle from the aftermath of several strokes and prostate cancer. His human journey ended peacefully in Mesa.

David was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Albert and Mildred (Johnson) Slaughter. Following graduation from Custer High School in 1967, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Upon completion of active military service in 1970, he attended summer classes at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, where he met and married Ruth (Bakeberg) Slaughter. They had two sons, John and Joseph. David graduated from SDSU, Brookings, SD, with a BS in History and Political Science. He approached life as an experiment and had a colorful, creative and varied lifestyle with numerous careers and adventures.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth, Apache Junction, AZ; son, John (Mindy) Slaughter, Colorado, and grandsons Christian O'Connor, Ohio, and Jack Slaughter, Colorado; son, Joseph (Dana) Slaughter, Kentucky; brother, Albert (Jan) Slaughter, Illinois; sister, Connie (Ray) Auer, South Dakota; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and "in-laws". He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred, and brother, Brian Slaughter.

Per David's wishes, his body has been donated to "Research for Life" for educational and research purposes.

A Celebration of his Life and inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, will be held at a later date.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
To our family and friends, near and far. Please know how much your messages and memories mean to me. David was truly a free spirit in a confined world...now he can fly with the angels and tempt the spirits into experimenting without limitations I miss him, but I am grateful he is no longer in pain or struggle...thank you all for remembering him here. 7/10/21, tomorrow, would have been our 51st wedding anniversary. It was a roller coaster, but what a ride!! No regrets
Ruth Slaughter
Family
July 9, 2021
Dave was such steady person in our class. It was wonderful seeing Dave and you at our last reunion. My sympathies to you and your family. Rest in Peace.
Norm Running
School
July 6, 2021
Dave and I could always find something to disagree on but working with him was an adventure. My deepest sympathies go out to you.
Becky M Graesser
Friend
July 5, 2021
Linda Eisenman
July 3, 2021
Ruth, David was in classes with me during nursing school in Rapid City and he was always such a voice of reason! My sympathy to you and your family. Nancy Glassgow
Nancy Glassgow
July 1, 2021
Ruth and family, So sorry to hear of David's passing. Sending thoughts & prayers.
Linda Prantner
Work
July 1, 2021
Dear Ruth, We´re so sorry to learn that Dave passed away. May he Rest In Peace.
Peter Compton & Aida Roig-Compton
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Ruth and the boys. I babysat John and Joe, in 1977. I still remember your family as being the highlight of my week, always so caring and such a beautiful example of what a family should be. I send my prayers for comfort at this time.
Roseann Gardner
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results