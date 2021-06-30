David N. Slaughter

MESA, Ariz. | David Noel Slaughter, 72, entered his spiritual journey on June 24, 2021, after a courageous struggle from the aftermath of several strokes and prostate cancer. His human journey ended peacefully in Mesa.

David was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Albert and Mildred (Johnson) Slaughter. Following graduation from Custer High School in 1967, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Upon completion of active military service in 1970, he attended summer classes at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, where he met and married Ruth (Bakeberg) Slaughter. They had two sons, John and Joseph. David graduated from SDSU, Brookings, SD, with a BS in History and Political Science. He approached life as an experiment and had a colorful, creative and varied lifestyle with numerous careers and adventures.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth, Apache Junction, AZ; son, John (Mindy) Slaughter, Colorado, and grandsons Christian O'Connor, Ohio, and Jack Slaughter, Colorado; son, Joseph (Dana) Slaughter, Kentucky; brother, Albert (Jan) Slaughter, Illinois; sister, Connie (Ray) Auer, South Dakota; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends and "in-laws". He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred, and brother, Brian Slaughter.

Per David's wishes, his body has been donated to "Research for Life" for educational and research purposes.

A Celebration of his Life and inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD, will be held at a later date.