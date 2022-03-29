Menu
DeeDee Gabel-Lewis
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

DeeDee Gabel-Lewis

SPEARFISH - DeeDee Gabel-Lewis, age 52, of Spearfish, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT, with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Following the service, inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery, near Deadwood, followed by a reception at a meeting room located near the swimming pool, in the Holiday Inn of Spearfish.

DeeDee's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
