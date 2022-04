Delores M. Bonenberger

KADOKA | Delores M. Bonenberger, 87, died March 28, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Thursday, April 1, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 2, at the Belvidere Community Church. Services will be live streamed. Burial will follow at the Belvidere Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home