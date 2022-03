Delores Mae (Wittmier) Himmerich

DEADWOOD| Himmerich, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills in Deadwood. Funeral services will be at 9 am on Monday, September 20 at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 10:30 am.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.