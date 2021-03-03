Delores A. Thomas

MITCHELL | Delores Anne Thomas, 69, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, due to complications of the Covid 19 virus at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, James Thomas Jr., daughter, Deanna Thomas, and son, James A. Thomas, all of Mitchell; her brother, John (Linda) Robertson, Alexandria, SD; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Susan Marie Schumm and Barbara Jean Mendenhall.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery.