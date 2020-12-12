Dennis O. Larson

PAHRUMP, Nev. | Dennis O. Larson, 84, died on Dec. 3, 2020 in Mesa. He was a long-time resident of Rapid City, SD, and most recently Pahrump.

Dennis was born March 2, 1936 in Enderlin, ND, to Pearl and Orin Larson. He married his school sweetheart Judy Opheim in 1958 and they were blessed with four children. He graduated from University of North Dakota in 1959. After graduating college, he was instrumental in the startup of Prairie States Life Insurance. He served as Vice President and CFO during his career with Prairie States before retiring at age 55. He spent his summers fishing at Angostura and wintering in Lake Havasu, AZ.

Dennis leaves behind his children, Jody (Scott) Barbour, Rapid City, Jeff Larson, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Lori (Dave) Meador, Las Vegas, NV, and Amy Zoller, Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren, Chris Barbour, Alyssa (Matt) Brunner, Tommy (Emilee) Barbour, Kacey Meador, all of Rapid City, Kelli Meador, Las Vegas, Jake Zoller and Alex Zoller, Phoenix, AZ; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Warnshulz, Red Wing, MN; and his second wife of eight years Virginia, Pahrump.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bruce Larson; and his first wife of 47 years, Judy.

A Celebration of Life will be held with family this Summer 2021.