Dennis A. "Duke" Mower

HOT SPRINGS | Dennis Arthur "Duke" Mower, 73, died June 11, 2021 in Rapid City. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs with a Celebration of Life following at 4 p.m. with Reverend Morris Nelson officiating.