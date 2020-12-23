Dennis M. Redeen

RAPID CITY | Dennis Marlowe Redeen, 90, passed away at home with family by his side on Dec. 20, 2020.

Dennis was born March 6, 1930, in Watertown to Samuel and Hilda (Walgren) Redeen. He attended grade school in Stockholm and graduated from Milbank High School in 1948.

Dennis served two years in the United States Army. He married Delores Morlock on Sept. 29, 1957. This union was blessed with three children: Nancy, Mark and Scott. Dennis taught science in public school for several years, then started his career as a superintendent in various school districts and enjoyed his many years as an educator. In all, Dennis gave 37 years of his life to public education and the instruction of children.

He will be remembered as a gentle person, loved by his family and friends. Dennis was a devoted husband, father and friend and always strove to give his very best in all things.

Thankful for having shared Dennis' life are his three children: daughter, Nancy (Dwayne) Daugaard of Hudson, WI, and sons Mark Redeen and Scott Redeen, both of Rapid City; and a granddaughter, Danielle Daugaard of Eagan, MN.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Redeen; and his beloved wife, Delores.

