Denny Egemo

LEAD | Denny Egemo, 77, Lead passed away on September 3, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lord's Cupboard, 7 S. Main St, Lead SD, 57754 in his name.

Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.