DeWayne R. Overholt

PIEDMONT | DeWayne R. Overholt, 90, passed away on December 12, 2021. A visitation will be held on Saturday December 18, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00am at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am and a burial at Bear Butte Cemetery.