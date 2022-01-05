Menu
Diana Mildred Paschke
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Diana Mildred Paschke

RAPID CITY | Diana Mildred Paschke, 64, passed away on December 30th 2021 in Rapid City.

Diana was born to Nicholas and Martina Paschke on March 18th 1957. She graduated from Rapid City Central High School. She later received a nursing degree in Los Angeles, and worked at the VA hospital there. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, jewelry making, playing card games, and walking with their dog Nirvana.

Diana is survived by her children Jason (Michelle) and Marlena, grandson Christopher, sister Miriam (Byron), and twin brother Daniel (Lila).

Visitation will be between 5:00pm and 7:00pm on Friday January 7th at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Saturday January 8th at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
