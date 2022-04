Dixie Huber

KADOKA | Dixie Huber, 59, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Kadoka City Auditorium, with live streaming available at the funeral home website.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. (MST) at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery near Norris.

Rush Funeral Home