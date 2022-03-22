Menu
Dolores M. Ford
FUNERAL HOME
Welter Funeral Home
267 3Rd St Se
Huron, SD

Dolores M. Ford

HURON - Dolores M. Ford, 102, of Huron passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Avantara Huron.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron, SD with burial at St. Martin's Cemetery, Huron. Her service will be live-streamed thru Welter Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron; or one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Local survivors include her daughter, Sue (Reed) Jandt of Rapid City. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Welter Funeral Home
267 3rd St. SE, Huron, SD
Mar
22
Service
6:00p.m.
Welter Funeral Home
267 3rd St. SE, Huron, SD
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Parish
425 21st St. SW, Huron, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Welter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
