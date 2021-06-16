Don Milligan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Don Milligan, 72, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on June 9, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.

Don was born September 14, 1948, in Valentine, Nebraska, to Jack and Geraldine J. (Jerri) Milligan. In 1961, he moved to Chadron, Nebraska with his family, and later graduated from Chadron High School in 1966.

On December 1, 1969, the first birthdate drawn for the Vietnam draft lottery was Don's birthdate, September 14th. Upon entering the draft, Don served in the 129th Assault Helicopter Company as a door gunner. He received The Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force.

Don met the love of his life, Susan Kamm, and they were married on September 1, 1973 at the Oval of Colorado State University. Don and Susan settled in Fort Collins and went on to have three children, daughters; Heather and Robin; and son, Casey.

Don earned his degree in business from Chadron State College. His dedication and hard work ethic helped him build, own, and operate Milligan's Masonry for over 30 years.

Don had a passion for horses and ranching, and enjoyed team roping and working cows. Don also had a love for the mountains of Colorado, which ultimately drew him to settle there. He spent many wonderful years of camping and hunting with family and friends.

Don was a loyal friend to many as well as an amazing husband, father and Papa. He is survived by his children; Heather Milligan, of Los Angeles, California, Casey Milligan of Loveland, Colorado, Robin Pantusa and husband Rich Pantusa of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Aubrey, Lauren and Hunter Pantusa of Colorado Springs, Colorado; mother, Jerri Milligan of Chadron, Nebraska; and sister, Brenda Dexter of Chadron, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Milligan; and father, Jack Milligan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:30 pm at The Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows in Windsor, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Center of the Rockies.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with his family.