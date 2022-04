Don R. Olson

BELLE FOURCHE | Don R. Olson, 91, died Dec. 8, 2020.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, at the United Methodist Church, with live streaming available at the funeral home website. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.