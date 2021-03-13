Menu
Don West
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

Don West

BELLE FOURCHE | Don West, 86, died March 12, 2021.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.
What a great guy Donnie was. As a child my folks always got our tires from him and when my dad was head of Maintenace for the Newell School District we brought all the bases to him as well. As an adult we lived behind the shop on the south side. Work, competency. and customer service were so important to him. He was a quiet man, kind, always helpful and such a hard worker. My condolences to his family.
Rosa Herman
March 15, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Barbie
March 14, 2021
