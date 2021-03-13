What a great guy Donnie was. As a child my folks always got our tires from him and when my dad was head of Maintenace for the Newell School District we brought all the bases to him as well. As an adult we lived behind the shop on the south side. Work, competency. and customer service were so important to him. He was a quiet man, kind, always helpful and such a hard worker. My condolences to his family.

Rosa Herman March 15, 2021