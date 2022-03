Donald Borowski

RAPID CITY | Donald "Don" Borowski, 77, died May 27, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Vigil on Friday, June 4, at St. Therese, The Little Flower Catholic Church.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the church.

