Donald I. Green

Jan. 29, 1935 to June 29, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Donald Irven Green, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.

Don was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Rapid City, SD, to Chauncey and Erma (Conklin) Green. He attended school in Deadwood, SD, Anaconda, MT, and Pierre, SD. For a time, he also went to school in Keystone, SD, while his father worked on the carving of Mount Rushmore.

Don was married to Rose Marie Higgins (Derby) on Nov. 4, 1953. During their 13-year marriage, they welcomed six children, Donna, Barbara, Lee Ann, Donald, Janette, and Kathleen.

On Sept. 2, 1967, Don married Colleen Curtis in Newcastle, WY. During their early marriage, they lived in South Dakota, Alaska, and Idaho, before settling back in Newcastle. On May 8, 1976, Don and Colleen welcomed their daughter, Carrie Ann.

For a time, Don was a police officer for the Newcastle Police Department and then went into over the road trucking. He owned two semi trucks during that time and leased them to Western Trucking out of Montana. He retired from trucking in 1994 and in 2008, he moved to Tallahassee with his wife to join their daughter, Carrie.

He is survived by seven children, Donna (Keith) Glanzer of Spokane, WA; Barbara (Alan) Baldwin of Watertown, SD; Lee Ann Kurtz of Gillette, WY; Donald Brian (Julie Carlson) Green of Belle Fourche, SD; Janette Wilder of Tigard, OR; Kathleen (Blaine) Kerns of Parkman, WY; and Carrie (Daniel) Cook of Tallahassee, FL, as well as, 27 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Chauncine (Tom) Clausen of Corvallis, OR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Delmar, and a sister Donna Mae.

At this time, no services are planned as it is Don's wishes to have his remains return to Wyoming which will occur at a later date.