Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Orel
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Donald Orel

RAPID CITY | Donald Orel, 85, passed away on June 26, 2021, at the state hospital in Yankton after battling dementia.

Donald was born on May 13, 1936, to Joe and Anna Orel in Winner and grew up on the family farm near Hamill. In 1954, Donald joined the U.S. Army and became a paratrooper and served with the 11th Airborne Division as a tank gunner.

After leaving the Army, Donald worked on the family farm for a time before getting married and later moving to Spearfish. Here, he worked in the local sawmills for many years.

Donald loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, camping and skiing. He traveled extensively throughout the states, always taking a new road he'd never travelled, with his trusty dog at his side. Many will remember him and his dog from his tireless effort picking up trash along Haines Avenue or hiking up Harney Peak.

He is survived by his older brother, Melvin; his children, Brenda (Bob) Moore, Rhonda (Edward) Willis, David Orel, and Derrek (Anne) Orel; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Anna; his twin brother, Darrel; and his great-grandson, Elliot Eckhardt.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, followed by 11 a.m. graveside services, with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD
Jul
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.