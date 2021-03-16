Menu
Donald West
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

Donald West

BELLE FOURCHE | Longtime Belle Fourche businessman Donald West passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Belle Fourche at the age of 86 with his loving wife of 68 years by his side.

Don was born August 2, 1934 on a farm north of Newell. When Don was in Junior High School the family moved into the town of Newell. He learned to play the guitar and shared his talent often. He graduated from Newell High School in 1952, and became engaged to Delores Miles that same week. They were married August 13, 1952.

By the time Don was 21 years old he had started his own service station business, Don's Sinclair, in Newell. He ran the business until 1966 at which time he became a partner in Belle Retread Company in Belle Fourche. He became the sole owner in 1973 and the business became West Tire and Alignment. Fifty-seven years later the business still operates under that name.

Don has served as a Director of the National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association and was named a member of the NTDRA President's Club. In 1997 he received a Distinguished Service Award from the South Dakota Retailers Association. He has also served on many local organization boards, and has been involved with and supported many local groups and activities. In 2002, Don and Delores were honored as Ag Business Persons of the Year by the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce. In 2011, West Tire and Alignment was honored as Business of the Year by the Black Hills Angus Association. In 2015, Don and Delores were named Grand Marshals for the Belle Fourche 4th of July Black Hills Roundup Parade.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Gilman (James) West; his mother, Alice; brothers, Leonard, John "Bud" and Floyd; and sisters, Velva Alberts and Thelma Trampush. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Karen Steen, and Kris (Roger) O'Dea, and Donnie (Sheila) West, all of Belle Fourche; grandchildren, Brian (Melissa) O'Dea, Wilton, Connecticut, Sam (Mia) Steen, Meredith, Colorado, and Evan West, Rapid City.

Don will be remembered for his unmatched work ethic, fair and honest business practices, and willingness to help anyone and everyone he came in contact with, as well as his wonderful smile, and great sense of humor.

There will be a private service for immediate family members at this time, with a public Celebration of Life later this summer when friends and associates will be encouraged to come and share their stories and remembrances.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences online and view a video tribute at LeveringtonFH.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the best and most honest men I have ever meant. I will always remember our visits at my shop. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his family.
Randy Gantz
March 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family! I remember Don coming into Cenix for lunch at Champs! Don always had a big smile on his face. You will be missed
Wanda Collins
March 17, 2021
One of the best!!
John Barbero
March 17, 2021
Planned on stopping bye at our class reunion in July. I´ll never ever forget your kindness, you opened Up your heart and your home,letting me stay with you all my senior year. You will always always have a place in my heart.You were wonderful mentors and made a difference in the rest of my life. Love you and thank you. May God hold you close and give you wisdom directions and comfort.
Sherry Emond / Sheral Cazer
March 16, 2021
Always thought the world of Don. Remember him also from his Newell days.
Curt Sundstrom
March 16, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Don’s passing. Don was such a good friend of my Dad and Mom, Tom and Donna Lyons. I still cherish the many summers as a youngster when I worked for Don at the Sinclair station in Newell. Our thoughts and prayers to the West family.
Tom and Pam Lyons
Tom Lyons
Friend
March 16, 2021
This is very sad news , my condolences to the family.
Debbie Pitt
March 16, 2021
We wanted to let you all know how very sorry we are and send you our deepest sympathy in the loss of Don. We thought alot of him and all of you. May God wrap his arms around you all at this difficult time and give you peace.
Mike and Janie Norlin
March 16, 2021
My condolences to a wonderful family at this sad time. Don was a real asset to Belle Fourche.
Donna O'Donnell Hunt
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Don's passing. May he rest in peace. He was such a kind, caring man and wonderful business man. Prayers of comfort to his family.
Larry and Dawn Draine
March 16, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies go out to your entire family. Don was a part of what made Belle Fourche.
Larry & Patricia Schmaltz
March 16, 2021
One of the finest men I have known. Sincere sympathy to Delores and family.
LaVonne Lawrence
March 16, 2021
