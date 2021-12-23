Menu
Donna J. Anderson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Donna J Anderson

RAPID CITY | Donna J Anderson, 92, passed away 12/21/2021 on the winter solstice at the Monument Hospice House, Rapid City, SD. Donna Jean Winchell was born May 19th, 1929 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Robert John Winchell and Vada (Gifford) Winchell. Her father Robert passed away in 1930 due to a fatal accident and her youngest brother Bob was born soon after. Her mother Vada raised seven (7) children during the depression in Pawnee City, Nebraska. Donna and her brother, Bob remember carrying laundry baskets to deliver to neighbors as children. Donna attended and graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1947 as Salutatorian of her class. She went to work as a Lab Tech for A Byford Anderson Sr. in his clinic which she really enjoyed. She married her high school sweetheart, A Byford Anderson Jr. and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June 2020. She and Byford had two (2) children, Nancy and David. She and Byford lived in Lincoln and Omaha, NE while Byford finished his schooling. The family moved to Lead, SD where Byford started his medical practice at Homestake Hospital and Clinic. Donna was very active in PEO and Beta Sigma Phi in Lead and had many friends, who she skied, bowled and golfed with. She was a den mother for cub scouts and taught Bible school in the summers. She was also treasurer for the Presbyterian Church in Lead for many years and decorated the church for Christmas with holly and greens. She loved the Christmas season and having her precious family home for the holidays.

Donna was a generous and wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and everyone gravitated to her and Byford. After retirement they moved and made their home in Rapid City and wintered in Tucson, AZ, where family loved to come to golf and relax. Byford sadly preceded her in death earlier this year in February. Survivors include her daughter Nancy (Anderson) Geffre, husband David Geffre of Sioux Falls, and son, David A. Anderson of Rapid City, brother Robert J. Winchell of Cathedral City, CA, grandchildren, Melissa Anderson of Englewood, CO, Shawn Anderson & wife Katie of Gainesville, FL, Nikolaus Anderson and wife Miranda of Tucson, AZ, Joshua Geffre and Katie Miller of Minneapolis, MN, Jessica Geffre, Minneapolis, MN, great grandchildren, Jonah Anderson, Leo Miller-Geffre & Ari Miller-Geffre and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vada Winchell, her brothers Keith, Kenneth, Hollis and Jim Winchell, her older sister Doris Aylor, who helped raise her, sister-in-laws, Irene Winchell, Mary Alice Winchell, Edis Winchell and brother-in-law Alvah Aylor.

Services will be held 3:30 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial at Mt. View Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear face masks.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
January 6, 2022
The world has a little less Class in it today! Wonderful woman who is missed!
Al Luond
Friend
December 29, 2021
Donna was a very warm and caring lady. She will be missed~~Condolences to her friends and family!
Mary Robin Lee
Work
December 29, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 28, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family. I am so sorry to hear about Donna's passing. She will be greatly missed. It was my pleasure to be her and Byford's caregiver and to hear their stories. I am glad I had the opportunity to work with them both. May they both R.I.P
Shawn
December 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Donna's passing. Hugs for Andy and my prayers for the family. Donna was so good to this grandma trying to raise a baby and so very good to Breanna. Much love and prayers.
Barb Bollinger
December 23, 2021
