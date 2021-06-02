Menu
Donna M. Belitz
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD

Donna M. Belitz

PARKSTON | Donna Mae Belitz passed away on May 28, 2021 in Parkston, SD. Donna was born Oct. 13, 1934, to Clarence and Frances Friedel in Ethan, SD.

She married the love of her life, Robert Belitz, on Sept. 22, 1955 and they were blessed with seven children.

Preceding Donna in death were her parents, Clarence and Frances Friedel; her loving husband, Robert; and her great-grandchild, Jayden Arnold.

Donna is survived by her two sons, Clarence (Darcy) Belitz, Chamberlain, and Mark (Wanda) Belitz, Ethan; five daughters, Kimberly (Tom) Froke, Colman, Christine Belitz, Sioux Falls, Roberta Belitz, Sioux Falls, Mary (Ted) Carrell, Sioux Falls, and Kathy (Monte) Houchin, Kennebec; as well as 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 1, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, with burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Ethan.

Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.


