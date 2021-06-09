may God family bless you & your family at this sad time
herman blote
June 18, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere
sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 11, 2021
Ms. Blote was my 4th grade teacher at Robbinsdale, my boss at the dog track, and a mentor when I became a teacher. She was an incredible lady that I will miss dearly. Hugs to all that knew her. She made a difference in so many young lives. She accepted and embraced us for who we were.
Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna
School
June 11, 2021
I met Donna when I first moved to Rapid City in 1992. She was a special lady and good friend over the years. She will be missed. RIP, Donna.
Jane E Colhoff
Friend
June 10, 2021
Donna was one of the first teachers I came to know and admire when we moved to Rapid City. She was loved by many and will be both missed and remembered.