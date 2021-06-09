Menu
Donna L. Blote
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Donna L. Blote

RAPID CITY | Donna LaVaun Blote, 78, died June 7, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
may God family bless you & your family at this sad time
herman blote
June 18, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 11, 2021
Ms. Blote was my 4th grade teacher at Robbinsdale, my boss at the dog track, and a mentor when I became a teacher. She was an incredible lady that I will miss dearly. Hugs to all that knew her. She made a difference in so many young lives. She accepted and embraced us for who we were.
Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna
School
June 11, 2021
I met Donna when I first moved to Rapid City in 1992. She was a special lady and good friend over the years. She will be missed. RIP, Donna.
Jane E Colhoff
Friend
June 10, 2021
Donna was one of the first teachers I came to know and admire when we moved to Rapid City. She was loved by many and will be both missed and remembered.
Carolyn Jacobi
Friend
June 9, 2021
