Donna James

RAPID CITY | Donna Deffenbaugh James, 83, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 in Rapid City.

Donna was born Dec. 14, 1936 in Witten, SD, to Fred and Ruth Deffenbaugh. From Witten, the family farmed near Burke, along the Ponca Creek in Gregory County. The family relocated to Burke, where they operated Fritz Coin-Op Laundry. Donna graduated from Burke High School in 1955.

After graduating Donna married Will Robinson and spent time in the communities of Murdo, Groton, and Clear Lake, before ending up in Rapid City, where she spent the rest of her life. Donna had five children -- Rande, Candyce, and Vicki born in Murdo, and Rodney and Roger born in Webster.

Donna spent most of her time chasing after five kids before working at Hermanson's Grocery store on Mount Rushmore Road. During this time Donna remarried Richard James and the love of their lives, Matthew James, was born on Oct. 22, 1977.

Donna had a keen sense of humor and was great at communicating with family and friends in person and on Facebook. She was always a hard worker and had a huge heart, caring for others, long before herself. She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, bingo, card playing, antiquing, and was a wonderful cook. Donna was an avid Denver Broncos and SDSU Jackrabbits fan and believed she could sway the outcome by dressing in their colors and rooting them on. Nothing gave her more pleasure than following her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's activities and endeavors.

Donna Deffenbaugh James will be missed!

Survivors include her brother, Denny (Dona) Deffenbaugh of Burke; sister, Diane (Mike) Gunvordahl of Burke; her three sons, Rodney Robinson of Rapid City, Roger Robinson of San Luis Obispo, CA, and Matthew (Brittany) James of Brookings; her daughter, Vicki (Chuck) McLain of Rapid City; one grandson, Kip Stoltz of Rapid City; granddaughters, Mande (Todd) Robinson of Rapid City, Katie Stoltz of Valrico, FL, Samantha Havenstrite of Dallas, TX, and Emmery James of Brookings; two great-granddaughters, Macey and Harper Elson of Rapid City, and Dylan and Kaden of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fred and Ruth Deffenbaugh; former spouses, Richard James and Will Robinson; brothers, Darrell and Douglas Deffenbaugh; sister, Dixie Frey; son, Rande Robinson; and daughter, Candyce Havenstrite.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at First Congregational Church. Services will be held at 4 p.m. at the church.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Everyone meet at 9:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Everyone must wear masks at the church and at the cemetery.